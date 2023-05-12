Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $10.00

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

ARKO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Arko has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $815.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arko will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 248.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

