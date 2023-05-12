Stifel Nicolaus Increases Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target to $42.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

