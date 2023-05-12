STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

STM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. 3,398,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

