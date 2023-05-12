StockNews.com Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

A10 Networks Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ATEN opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 22.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,707 shares of company stock worth $547,733. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

