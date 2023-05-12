StockNews.com Downgrades New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded New York Times from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.08.

New York Times Stock Up 0.1 %

New York Times stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. New York Times has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,751,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

