StockNews.com Downgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $42.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $471.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Olympic Steel

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.