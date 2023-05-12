StockNews.com Downgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $668.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

