StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

FCAP stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Capital by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

