StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
FCAP stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
