StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

