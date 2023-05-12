StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.83% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
