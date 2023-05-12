StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Monday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

