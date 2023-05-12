StockNews.com Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to Sell

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

D traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.