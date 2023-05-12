StockNews.com Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,495.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 15,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,576.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,957.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,249. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

