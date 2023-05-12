StockNews.com Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,035 shares of company stock worth $784,917. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.