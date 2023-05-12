StockNews.com Upgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to “Sell”

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVBF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,703. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

