StockNews.com Upgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Hold

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. 1,468,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,276. Groupon has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 39.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,378 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 39,742 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 158,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Groupon by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 92,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

