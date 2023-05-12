StockNews.com Upgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kopin Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.
Kopin Company Profile
Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.
