StockNews.com Upgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 880,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

