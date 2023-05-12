StockNews.com Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EDU opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

