StockNews.com Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Strong-Buy”

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
NuStar Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,023. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.
Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy Company Profile
NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.
