StockNews.com Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Strong-Buy”

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.11. 89,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60.

Insider Activity

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 565 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $66,890.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock worth $2,603,810 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

