StockNews.com Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.