Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,035,463 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

