Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 15th

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.02. 41,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

