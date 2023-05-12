Stratis (STRAX) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $69.98 million and $3.73 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.06 or 0.06700330 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00056867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00042259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,022,459 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

