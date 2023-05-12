Stratis Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.35 million and $5.09 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.77 or 0.06739105 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00056436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,041,971 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

