Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

