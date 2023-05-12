Streamr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

