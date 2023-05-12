Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.26. 245,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

