Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.3% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.77.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

