Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $96.50

Substratum (SUB) traded up 99.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $426,883.06 and $96.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 119.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,813.19 or 1.00051318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055784 USD and is up 51.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $373.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

