Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.
