Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Five Below worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

Five Below stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. 300,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,923. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Stories

