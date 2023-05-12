Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RUN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 239.18 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,603 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Sunrun by 19.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,680,000 after purchasing an additional 628,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

