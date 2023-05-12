Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) SVP Sells $74,760.07 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 790,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,515. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

