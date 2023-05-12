Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.90 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

