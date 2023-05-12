Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 232,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 402,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,287,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 611,098 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 388,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

