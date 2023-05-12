SVB Leerink Weighs in on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 717.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $4.34 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,943,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,319,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 1,556,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,087,038 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

