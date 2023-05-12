Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 731,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,868.0 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDCF remained flat at C$3.45 during trading on Friday. Swedencare AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.71.

Swedencare AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

