Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Sylogist Stock Down 4.2 %

Sylogist stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

