Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.