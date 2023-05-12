Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
