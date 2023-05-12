Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.19

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 529358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,811.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

