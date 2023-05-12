Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 353,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,101. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

