Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Securities

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. SVB Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,302,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 924,421 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 330,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 180.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 202,352 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

