Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Securities

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. SVB Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.
TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.56.
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
