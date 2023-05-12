Tacita Capital Inc Buys Shares of 44,040 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,504. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

