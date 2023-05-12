Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. 252,926 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

