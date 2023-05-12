Tacita Capital Inc Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 822,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

