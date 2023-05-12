Tacita Capital Inc Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %
QSR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 243,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
