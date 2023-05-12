Tacita Capital Inc Takes $60,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $6,104,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,259,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of META traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,645,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,350,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $598.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

