Tacita Capital Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 18,691,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,866,529. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.