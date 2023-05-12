Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $22.24 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $516.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,863.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527 shares of company stock valued at $223,458 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.