Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
