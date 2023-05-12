Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned 4.20% of Taitron Components worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

